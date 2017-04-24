Mother and son, reunited.

That's how Bates Motel ended after five seasons tonight, but that's pretty much how it always had to end, didn't it?

After killing Norma's widower Romero (Nestor Carbonell) before he could kill first, Norman (Freddie Highmore) was shot by his brother Dylan (Max Thieriot), and ended the episode having been laid to rest right next to his mother. Sorta sweet, right?

It was, at least, the best ending for Norman himself, since he got the only thing in the world he wanted. Not quite the happiest ending for Dylan, who had to shoot his brother, but he did at least seem happy with Emma (Olivia Cooke) after it was all over.