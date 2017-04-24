Riverdale Casts Mark Consuelos as Veronica's Dad

Riverdale has found its Hiram Lodge.

Mark Consuelos has been cast as Veronica's (Camila Mendes) criminal father, who's currently in prison awaiting trial for embezzlement. So far, we've only heard tell of Mr. Lodge, whose name is mentioned often and who seems to have a hand in an extraordinary number of plot developments, but have never seen him.

According to TVLine, who first reported the news, we will continue to not see Hiram until season two, when Consuelos will join the show as a series regular. However, TVLine also reports that if Fox's Pitch, which Consuelos also stars in, gets picked up for a second season, then Riverdale will have to find a new Mr. Lodge.