Riverdale Casts Mark Consuelos as Veronica's Dad

Riverdale has found its Hiram Lodge.
Mark Consuelos has been cast as Veronica's (Camila Mendes) criminal father, who's currently in prison awaiting trial for embezzlement. So far, we've only heard tell of Mr. Lodge, whose name is mentioned often and who seems to have a hand in an extraordinary number of plot developments, but have never seen him.
According to TVLine, who first reported the news, we will continue to not see Hiram until season two, when Consuelos will join the show as a series regular. However, TVLine also reports that if Fox's Pitch, which Consuelos also stars in, gets picked up for a second season, then Riverdale will have to find a new Mr. Lodge.
Despite having never appeared on the show, Hiram Lodge has been a major figure throughout the first season, thanks to his business dealings while in jail. He bought the land that houses the drive in, forcing Jughead (Cole Sprouse) out of his home, and has his wife Hermione (Marisol Nichols) making deals with gang members on his behalf.
He might even have had a hand in Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stines) murder in some indirect way, given his shady relationship with the Blossom family.
While it's unfortunate to hear that we won't actually meet Mr. Lodge until season two, at least (for now) we have a face to put to the name!
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.