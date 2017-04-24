Well, we lost this week's DWTS office pool.

We hadn't even considered the fact that one of the ladies was about to head home, which is why we were shocked when it was announced that the entire boy band team of dudes was safe for another week. Then, we were caps lock SHOCKED when it was Heather Morris who was being sent home.

Although strangely, at the same time, we weren't all that shocked. People were pretty mad about the fact that she's a professional dancer and really had no business on this show in the first place, and even we had trouble rooting for her. Dance experience is one thing, but when you danced for Beyonce, you ain't no amateur.

That said, in our opinion, at least three other people should have gone home before Heather, and they're all dudes.