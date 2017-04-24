Well, we lost this week's DWTS office pool.
We hadn't even considered the fact that one of the ladies was about to head home, which is why we were shocked when it was announced that the entire boy band team of dudes was safe for another week. Then, we were caps lock SHOCKED when it was Heather Morris who was being sent home.
Although strangely, at the same time, we weren't all that shocked. People were pretty mad about the fact that she's a professional dancer and really had no business on this show in the first place, and even we had trouble rooting for her. Dance experience is one thing, but when you danced for Beyonce, you ain't no amateur.
That said, in our opinion, at least three other people should have gone home before Heather, and they're all dudes.
Oh and also, Nick Carter replaced Julianne Hough as a judge. And he was pretty good? Sure.
Anyway, it's time to talk about the dances!
ABC
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber: 35/40
Gonna be honest, we didn't love this. Sasha needs to stop trying to make Simone act all sexy, because that is clearly not what she's about. She smiled like she was in a beauty pageant through the whole dance, and it was a strange combination.
ABC
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess: 30/40
SIGH. Time for Bonner to go. He hasn't improved like most other people have, and he's just not exciting to watch.
Erika Jayne's Unicorn Mirrorball Trophy May Be the Best Gift She Received From Dancing With the Stars
ABC
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev: 33/40
Finally, Nancy! After weeks of gliding across the dancefloor in flowy dresses, Nancy Kerrigan got badass and danced in a cage. It was awesome! This is what we've been asking for! Thank you!
ABC
Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd: 28/40
We really miss Nick's facial hair. Something was definitely off this week, though we thought it was better than the all sevens the judges gave him. The Beach Boys also just wasn't what we expected from him, given his close relationship with the Backstreet Boys on The Bachelor.
ABC
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 38/40
Not quite as solid or focused as last week's Mulan paso doble, but that's more about Val's choreography (and the fact that we're in strange agreement with Len Goodman) than anything Normani did. She's actually flawless.
ABC
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 29/40
We nearly had a heart attack when David nearly dropped Lindsay, but otherwise this was fine. We miss week one David and his baseball dancing.
ABC
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 37/40
Rashad is back! He struggled for a couple weeks but apparently he's just more into cool pop music than cosplaying the beast from Beauty and the Beast. We get it.
ABC
Heather Morris and Maks Chmerkovskiy: 40/40
There have been other dances this season more deserving of the first perfect score, but this was damn good and still deserved it, you know what we mean? Poor Heather. All she wants to do is dance!
ABC
Boy Band: Nick, David, Rashad, Bonner: 33/40
We're cringing, but we were into it? We have a lot of confused feelings, especially about the chair part.
ABC
Girl group: Heather, Nancy, Simone, Normani: 34/40
We hate to admit it, but we agreed with Len. That wasn't what we wanted, and there was so much sitting! The women were better at dancing, but the guys had a more interesting routine.
ABC
And finally, we have to talk about that moment where the lights went out. We thought they turned them out on purpose to prepare for some spectacular finish to the dance, but that was not the case. But didn't it feel like it kinda made metaphorical sense to send Heather home in the dark after her perfect score?
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.