Everything You Need to Know About the Next Phase of True-Crime TV

If you have to be guilty of one offense, not being up to date on all of the true-crime shows on TV is understandable.

In just a matter of months, networks have found huge success by exploring highly publicized trials and cases.

FX found big ratings—and plenty of awards—with their series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. And when it was time to mark the 20th anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey's murder, new documentaries and specials aired on a variety of channels including Investigation Discovery, A&E and CBS.

As it turns out, those two cases were only the beginning. In honor of True Crimes Week at E! News, we're giving you a primer of the shows coming soon that put a spotlight on an unforgettable crime or case.

With A-list actors and writers behind these projects and plenty of interest from consumers, the next big hit may be closer than you think.