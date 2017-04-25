Everything You Need to Know About the Next Phase of True-Crime TV

Netflix
Netflix
If you have to be guilty of one offense, not being up to date on all of the true-crime shows on TV is understandable.
In just a matter of months, networks have found huge success by exploring highly publicized trials and cases.
FX found big ratings—and plenty of awards—with their series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. And when it was time to mark the 20th anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey's murder, new documentaries and specials aired on a variety of channels including Investigation Discovery, A&E and CBS.
As it turns out, those two cases were only the beginning. In honor of True Crimes Week at E! News, we're giving you a primer of the shows coming soon that put a spotlight on an unforgettable crime or case.
With A-list actors and writers behind these projects and plenty of interest from consumers, the next big hit may be closer than you think.
The Keepers
If you liked Making a Murderer, Netflix has a second helping for you. Buzz is building for Netflix's seven-part docuseries that focuses on the unsolved murder of a Catholic nun named Sister Cathy. After interviewing dozens of friends, relatives, journalists and others close to the case, director Ryan White tries to piece together what really happened to a Catholic schoolteacher. "The story is not the nun's killing," a woman says in the powerful trailer. "The story is the cover-up of the nun's story.
Premieres May 19 on Netflix.
AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian
Law & Order: True Crime—The Menendez Murders
The anticipation continues for NBC's latest extension of the Law & Order franchise that will model itself after the true-crime anthology that FX's American Crime Story accomplished so well. The first installment, which will be eight episodes long, will focus on brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, 21 and 18-year-old at the time of the crime, who were—spoiler alert—convicted of murdering their parents and given life in prison without the possibility of parole. It took a total of three trials to find the brothers guilty, as the first two resulted in hung juries. Edie Falco has already signed on for the project.
Premiere date TBD
Snapped Notorious: Scott Peterson 2012
As season 20 of Oxygen's Snapped kicks off this May, Scott Peterson will be put under the spotlight. According to the network, this two-part special will "analyze critical evidence" that was never presented to the jury. Interviews with a former police detective on the case, two jury members and Scott's ex-girlfriend Amber Frey will also be featured.
Premieres May 7 at 6 p.m. EST on Oxygen
Mommy Dead and Dearest
In advance of Mother's Day weekend, HBO will premiere their new crime-centric documentary. The film looks into the story of Springfield, Mo., residents Dee Dee Blanchard and her wheelchair-bound daughter Gypsy Rose. The small community was shocked when Dee Dee was found murdered in her home and her daughter was implicated in the crime. The ultimate twist? Gypsy had been the victim of her mother's abuse via Munchhausen by proxy syndrome since early childhood.
Premieres May 15 at 10 p.m. EST on HBO
Casting JonBenét
More than 20 years after the murder of six-year-old pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, director Kitty Green returns to the city of the crime to audition local actors and unpack how each remembers and relates to the ill-fated Ramsey family. "[The locals] were very exhausted about it. There's been so much stuff done about the case," Kitty shared with Variety. "So I mean, at first, they rolled their eyes, and then when we tried to explain what we were doing and the way we were going about it, I think they got on board in a really big way, which was really lovely."
Premieres April 28 on Netflix
Versace: American Crime Story
While the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology hit still has several months to be completed, fans are interested in learning more about a crime that earned front-page headlines for several months. This time around, Ryan and his team will look back on the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace. The fashion designer's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico will be portrayed by Édgar Ramirez. Ricky Martin, Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz are also reported to be starring in the project.
Premiere date scheduled for 2018
Catch the 20th season of Snapped on May 7 at 6 p.m. EST/PST only on Oxygen.
(E! and NBC and Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family)