You’ll Have to Time Travel For a Chance to Rock Kim Kardashian’s Spring Break Bikinis

by McKenna Aiello |

Retro swimwear might be this summer's hottest trend, and we have none other than Kim Kardashianto thank. 

The E! reality star is currently soaking up the sun on a girls' getaway to Mexico, where Kourtney KardashianMalika Haqq and Larsa Pippen joined the bombshell in their finest bikinis. As per usual, the proud mama-of-two stole the show in a variety of vintage looks that will have you regretting last month's spring cleaning sesh. 

And we're not talking high-waisted numbers à la 1950s pin-up girls. Kim threw it back to the early 2000s, looking hot as ever in both Dior and Dolce & Gabbana pieces from 2004. 

Two words: Hot damn! 

Photos

Kim Kardashian Loves See-Through Looks

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Mexico

FameFlynet / AKM-GSI

The 36-year-old business mogul is giving us major "Rasta" vibes in this curve-hugging two-piece designed by Dior. Though not available in stores, this suit ran upwards of $340 back in the day and would've had any Dior fanatic obsessing over the label's trademark logo across the bikini top and bottom.

She pulled the edgy look together with sleek sunnies, a massive pair of gold hoops and a slicked back bun tied at the nape of her neck. 

Kim Kardashian, Mexico

Splash News

Keeks turned up the heat one more time in a Dolce & Gabbana lace-up number paired with simple black bikini bottoms. Sure, it's not a conventional top for a dip in the pool, but this is the Kim K. we're talking about, and she can pull off just about anything. 

A $159 pair of Yves Saint Laurent 2337 Shield Sunglasses shielded Kardashian from the sun's rays. 

So... who's ready to go swimsuit shopping?!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

