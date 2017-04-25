If you are a fan of The Real Housewives and Ryan Murphy, this might be the best thing you've read all day.
Turns out that Murphy—the iconic TV producer behind American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, etc.—is also a diehard Real Housewives fan. And not only does he have a highly plausible theory regarding THE BUNNY (requisite all caps), but he is open to the idea of doing a Housewives season of one of his shows.
"Wow… That's a great idea, isn't it?" Murphy tells E! News when asked about doing it on Feud or AHS. "I don't know. I might have to do that."
Feud: Kyle and Kim. Feud: Jill and Bethenny. American Horror Story: Scary Island. ...The possibilities are endless.
Murphy tells E! News that even he, the master of terrifying TV, was not prepared for what Kim Richards did last Tuesday on part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, aka Bunnygate.
In case you missed it: After making (half-assed) amends with Lisa Rinna, who previously had given Kim a stuffed bunny toy for her grandson, Kim suddenly pulled the still-wrapped bunny out from behind the couch and handed it back to Lisa, citing its "bad energy." All the life was sucked out of the room as Rinna cried and Kyle Richards chomped on her fingers.
"It was kind of like a horror movie," Andy Cohen exclusively tells E! News in the video above. "I got an email from Ryan after it aired saying, ‘I couldn't have written anything creepier than that.'"
"My friend Leslie Grossman [Popular] and I," Murphy reveals, "we text during the Housewives and I love her and she alerted me to the bunny moment. And we both were like, ‘Wow, this is some dark s--t. Not even I could make up something as demented as that!' And so I told Andy that and I said it was an outrage."
"I also texted Lisa Rinna," Murphy reveals, "and said, ‘Lisa Rinna, I'm still Team Rinna. And I feel so bad for you.' And she wrote back, ‘Thank you, I really need the support.' So she was sweet. The bunny moment was destroying. And I'm still Team Rinna all the way."
Cohen tells us that tonight we'll get the aftermath of The Bunny Incident and see its current whereabouts. "I do know where the bunny is and everyone will find out where it is tonight.
Murphy, who takes spin class with Rinna (and Victoria Beckham and we want in), thinks he's figured that mystery out. "Andy is a super smart guy and I think he knows a good icon when he sees it. And I think that bunny's gonna show up behind Andy Cohen's head for a long time on Watch What Happens Live. It has to, right?"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo. Feud's entire first season is live on FXnetworks.com.