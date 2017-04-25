"Wow… That's a great idea, isn't it?" Murphy tells E! News when asked about doing it on Feud or AHS. "I don't know. I might have to do that."

Feud: Kyle and Kim. Feud: Jill and Bethenny. American Horror Story: Scary Island. ...The possibilities are endless.

Murphy tells E! News that even he, the master of terrifying TV, was not prepared for what Kim Richards did last Tuesday on part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, aka Bunnygate.

In case you missed it: After making (half-assed) amends with Lisa Rinna, who previously had given Kim a stuffed bunny toy for her grandson, Kim suddenly pulled the still-wrapped bunny out from behind the couch and handed it back to Lisa, citing its "bad energy." All the life was sucked out of the room as Rinna cried and Kyle Richards chomped on her fingers.

"It was kind of like a horror movie," Andy Cohen exclusively tells E! News in the video above. "I got an email from Ryan after it aired saying, ‘I couldn't have written anything creepier than that.'"

"My friend Leslie Grossman [Popular] and I," Murphy reveals, "we text during the Housewives and I love her and she alerted me to the bunny moment. And we both were like, ‘Wow, this is some dark s--t. Not even I could make up something as demented as that!' And so I told Andy that and I said it was an outrage."