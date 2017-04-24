It was the biggest mistake in Oscars history...
Appearing on tonight's NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Faye Dunaway finally broke her silence on the shocking moment at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, when a disastrous mix-up with envelopes caused her to mistakenly proclaim La La Land as the Best Picture winner, over Moonlight, which actually nabbed the top nod.
What followed was a collective "what?!" and a whole lot of confusion from everyone—both at home and in the audience. But what we never got was the Chinatown star's version of what went down...
The Bonnie and Clyde star said she mistook Warren Beatty's confusion as a dramatic pause and then it all went downhill from there.
"He took the card out, and he didn't say anything. He paused," the 76-year-old explained. "He looked over me, offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, 'You're impossible.' I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people."
Additionally, the legendary screen star expressed her dismay over what happened and says she feels "stung" by the aftermath.
Dunaway, who took home her own golden statue in 1977 for her leading role in Network, also confessed that she felt "guilty" for not seeing the card correctly.
When Holt asked her if she felt angry after the headline-making flub, she said, "No, I was very guilty. I thought, 'I could have done something, surely. Why didn't I see Emma Stone's name on the top of the card?'"
That's a very good question! Holt will have more with screen gem tomorrow morning on Today.
