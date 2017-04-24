It was the biggest mistake in Oscars history...

Appearing on tonight's NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Faye Dunaway finally broke her silence on the shocking moment at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, when a disastrous mix-up with envelopes caused her to mistakenly proclaim La La Land as the Best Picture winner, over Moonlight, which actually nabbed the top nod.

What followed was a collective "what?!" and a whole lot of confusion from everyone—both at home and in the audience. But what we never got was the Chinatown star's version of what went down...