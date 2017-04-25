You're Doing It Wrong: Drying Your Hair

This how-to is going to blow your mind and your hair.

Here's the typical hair wash regime: rinse, lather, repeat, towel dry, then style (blow-dry, twist, etc). This is most likely your routine, and because of it, you're probably damaging your precious locks. While explaining how to deep condition hair, celebrity hairstylist to Insecure star Issa Rae and Disney star Skai Jackson, Felicia Leatherwood, revealed a major key to maintaining your tresses' moisture. "Don't forget to use a soft T-shirt to dry your beautiful textured hair or drip dry if you don't mind your shirt being wet," she warned us.