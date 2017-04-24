Learning #3: If you like something a lot and it works, stock up on it. While we have our favorite makeup removers, Catherine has three Lancôme BI-FACIL - Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover bottles waiting to be used.

Learning #4: You can never have enough anti-wrinkle creams and serums. The actress did mention in her Instagram post that she doesn't use all these products at once. That would be moisture overload, but she does like to experiment with different luxury brands and they all need to address anti-aging.

Learning #5: If there's one drugstore product she relies on, it's deodorant. It's hot under those harsh set lights—Catherine keeps in cool with a $7 Certain Dri product. Hey, you can't be fancy all the time.

Scroll below to shop what we can spot from the actress' beauty closet.