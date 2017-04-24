So that's how Catherine Zeta-Jones does it!
The 47-year-old actress maintains a beauty cabinet like a master chef stocks their pantry. The Feud star posted a photo of her pristine stockpile of skin-care products, captioning it: "My face and body essentials. And no, I don't use them all at the same time. #potions #lotions #love."
Not only do we get a rare look inside a celebrity's home, but unveiling a beauty arsenal can be quite telling and personal. The Daily Mail reports there's at least $2,600 of products in the photo alone, including a $450 neck firming cream.
But here are five things we also learned about Catherine's skin-care routine.
Learning #1: While many celeb skin-care go-tos are present (Charlotte Tilbury, Cle de Peau, Dior), the star has a penchant for lesser known brands as well, including Rhonda Allison, Elemis and Vanessa Megan. Catherine is probably a frequent spa-goer, as these less mainstream brands are typically only sold at places where you get a massage or facial or through independent online retailers.
Learning #2: Like many celebs, Michael Douglas better half is a fan of the Icelandic beauty trend right now, owning several products from Skyn Iceland. Nordic waters, especially near the volcanic areas of Iceland, are said to have healing and impurity-removing properties.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Learning #3: If you like something a lot and it works, stock up on it. While we have our favorite makeup removers, Catherine has three Lancôme BI-FACIL - Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover bottles waiting to be used.
Learning #4: You can never have enough anti-wrinkle creams and serums. The actress did mention in her Instagram post that she doesn't use all these products at once. That would be moisture overload, but she does like to experiment with different luxury brands and they all need to address anti-aging.
Learning #5: If there's one drugstore product she relies on, it's deodorant. It's hot under those harsh set lights—Catherine keeps in cool with a $7 Certain Dri product. Hey, you can't be fancy all the time.
Scroll below to shop what we can spot from the actress' beauty closet.
The price we pay for younger looking skin.