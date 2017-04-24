Days after first speaking out about being sexually abused at the hands of someone she knew well, Abigail Breslin is taking to social media to shed a light on her experience in the hope of helping others.

Shortly after posting an infographic explaining just how few rapes actually get reported, and how many reports lead to arrests and convictions, the actress explained why she found herself staying silent.

"I did not report my rape. I didn't report it because of many reasons. First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn't want to view myself as a victim so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."