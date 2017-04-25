Twenty years after Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, we're still not sure who's the Mary and who's the Rhoda.

At this point, though, that doesn't really matter, because Romy White and Michele Weinberger are an iconic best friend duo all their own. The 1997 cult hit starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino is as relevant today as it was when platform heels reigned supreme (and not least because platforms are totally back). In fact, there's a musical based on the movie premiering this summer and even rumblings of a Romy and Michele sequel.

"I would be very exited for [a sequel]," Sorvino, who played Romy, tells E! News exclusively. "I've wanted one for years! There's been a lot of fan clamor for it—maybe it will finally happen now with all the different venues you can make movies for."