Meet the Husbands of E!'s Second Wives Club

It's time to meet the fellas!
E!'s Second Wives Club is all about the extravagant (and sometimes hilarious) lives of six ladies either engaged or married to wealthy men in Los Angeles. But even though the show will focus primarily on the women and their sisterhood, their relationships with their fiancés and husbands will also play a major role in the series. Because, duh.
So, who are the gentleman behind Shiva Safai, Katie Cazorla, Shawna Craig, Tania Mehra, Veronika Obeng and Morisa Surrey?
Get to know them all below:
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Mohamed Hadid
Shiva is currently engaged to the Jordanian-American real estate developer. Mohamed is known for building luxury mansions and hotels, primarily in Bel Air and Beverly Hills. He has been married twice before and has five children, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. The 68-year-old is also no stranger to reality television. He's previously made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Shahs of Sunset.
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage
Walter Afanasieff
Katie's fiancé is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer. Throughout his esteemed career, he has worked with legends like Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie and more. The 59-year-old musician produced Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" and co-wrote Mariah Carey's "Hero" and Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You." He has also had a hand in producing timeless Disney songs "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World" and "Go the Distance." Walter has been married three times before and has three children.
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Michael Obeng
Veronika's husband is a board certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. He specializes in cosmetic surgery on the face, neck, breasts, trunk, extremities and genitalia and is an expert in complex reconstructive surgery. The Ghana native often travels to third world countries to volunteer his surgical skills through his nonprofit organization R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc. He has two ex-wives and eight children, including three with Veronika.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Lorenzo Lamas
Shawna's husband is actor Lorenzo Lamas, best known for his Golden Globe-nominated role in the '80s soap opera Falcon Crest. Lorenzo also had notable roles on The Bold and the Beautiful and '90s crime drama Renegade. The 59-year-old has been married a total of five times and has six children from his previous relationships.
Dean Bornstein
Tania's fiancé is the CEO of an independent film production and distribution company and has worked with Martin Sheen, Pamela Anderson, Denise Richards, Tyra Banks and Mickey Rooney, among others. He has been married once before and has one son.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS
Mark Surrey
Morisa's husband is a reproductive surgeon and fertility specialist, who is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He is also a clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He and Morisa have a baby boy together.