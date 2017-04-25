We all know Vin Diesel eats bad guys for breakfast, but that's not all.
He eats oatmeal with a banana, too!
The star of the global blockbuster The Fate of the Furious and upcoming global blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 recently took a moment (or 42 seconds, to be exact) to take the E!Q in 42 with E! News' Will Marfuggi and we were reminded once again that beneath the tough exterior lies the heart of the cuddliest dad in the world.
Whether he's cooking pasta for his kids or singing "Lean on Me" in the shower, or even tearing up a bit not too long ago, Diesel remains one of the most sensitive stars in the business who also just happens to be in some of the most rollicking action franchises.
He's tearing up big screens right now as Dom Toretto in the eighth film in the Fast & Furious, which has made over $900 million worldwide, and next up he's back as Groot (or Baby Groot in this case) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in theaters May 5. The gravelly voiced Groot will also be making his big debut in Avengers: Infinity War next year, and there's more Riddick and Dom in Diesel's future as well.
He better stock up on bananas!
