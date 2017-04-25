We all know Vin Diesel eats bad guys for breakfast, but that's not all.

He eats oatmeal with a banana, too!

The star of the global blockbuster The Fate of the Furious and upcoming global blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 recently took a moment (or 42 seconds, to be exact) to take the E!Q in 42 with E! News' Will Marfuggi and we were reminded once again that beneath the tough exterior lies the heart of the cuddliest dad in the world.