Lana is not pleased with Rusev on tonight's episode of Total Divas.

The couple is in Bulgaria for their second wedding ceremony with Rusev's family and friends when things get extremely tense between Lana and Rusev. In this clip from the episode, Lana gets upset during her christening.

"Today I'm getting christened in the Greek Orthodox Church," Lana says. "I'm not exactly sure what's happening, Rusev mentioned that I'm just gonna have a little water on my head and that's basically it."