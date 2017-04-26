Uh Oh! Lana Is Furious With Rusev Before Their Wedding in Bulgaria: Find Out Why in This Total Divas Clip

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Hair Colors

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution: From Brown to Blue to Yellow, See Her Most Colorful Hairstyles Ever!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lana is not pleased with Rusev on tonight's episode of Total Divas.

The couple is in Bulgaria for their second wedding ceremony with Rusev's family and friends when things get extremely tense between Lana and Rusev. In this clip from the episode, Lana gets upset during her christening.

"Today I'm getting christened in the Greek Orthodox Church," Lana says. "I'm not exactly sure what's happening, Rusev mentioned that I'm just gonna have a little water on my head and that's basically it."

Photos

Total Divas Makeup: Get the Look

Rusev, Lana, Total Divas, Total Divas 614

E!

But when things happen that she wasn't expecting, Lana becomes upset with Rusev for not giving her the heads up.

Watch Lana become angry with Rusev in the Total Divas clip above! And then be sure to check out the episode tonight to see if they can make up before their wedding!

Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Couples , WWE , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.