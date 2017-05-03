By now, everyone knows Mark Zuckerberg's origin story. If you don't, watch The Social Network immediately. It's worth your time, if for nothing other than Trent Reznor's dark, brooding soundtrack and Jesse Eisenberg's pithy one-liners.

If committing to 120 minutes is too much here's the short version: Guy goes to Harvard, guy invents Facebook, guy becomes crazy rich and is sued by three different classmates, guy holds IPO and is suddenly a billionaire.

The truth is, though, that Zuckerberg isn't just a billionaire: He's worth over $60 billion, according to Forbes. He's the fourth-richest person in America, falling short of only Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, and is one of the 10 richest people in the world. Yet for all those gobs and gobs of money (we imagine the bags of his cold, hard cash could fill several rooms), his lifestyle is anything but lavish—Mark Zuckerberg is not your average tech CEO. But first, just because it's fun, a few words about his wealth.