"It was an amazing experience," Meyer told The Zoe Report in 2014. "The best part was watching my dad. Being around what he built gave me the bug to start my own company at a young age."

Jennifer developed a practically inseparable bond with Kate Hudson and Sara Foster (two ladies who also know what it's like to grow up with well-known 'rents) in high school, and the Almost Famous star considers Jennifer her closest confidante.

"She's my best friend," Hudson shared with InStyle. "We've known each other our whole lives. Then she's just become this incredible designer and now it's starting to expand. It's just amazing... I couldn't be more proud."