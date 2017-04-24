Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
You might not know Jennifer Meyer by name, but her inner circle rivals even the most star-studded of squads.
Revered for her celeb-adored and perfectly whimsical jewelry line, Meyer's recent 40th birthday bash boasted a guest list that would leave any pop culture fanatic's jaw on the floor. A-listers including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Nicole Richie, Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudsonstepped out to celebrate, leaving us to wonder: How did Jennifer become the go-to BFF in Hollywood?
Well, Jennifer's start in La La Land came at an early age. Her father is entertainment executive Ronald Meyer, who co-founded prominent talent agency, CAA. At 14-years-old, she landed her first job where most aspiring Hollywood insiders start: The mail room.
"It was an amazing experience," Meyer told The Zoe Report in 2014. "The best part was watching my dad. Being around what he built gave me the bug to start my own company at a young age."
Jennifer developed a practically inseparable bond with Kate Hudson and Sara Foster (two ladies who also know what it's like to grow up with well-known 'rents) in high school, and the Almost Famous star considers Jennifer her closest confidante.
"She's my best friend," Hudson shared with InStyle. "We've known each other our whole lives. Then she's just become this incredible designer and now it's starting to expand. It's just amazing... I couldn't be more proud."
Three years after meeting on the set of Seabiscuit, Tobey Maguire asked Meyer to be his wife in 2006. The now ex-lovebirds went on to tie the knot one year later and welcome two children of their own, 10-year-old Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias, 7. Despite last year's separation, the actor and Meyer remain on seemingly amicable terms, as Maguire also attended her birthday soiree.
So with such a strong celebrity backing, it's no wonder Meyer made a splash in the design world.
Jennifer Aniston sported Meyer's signature gold leaf pendant in 2006's The Break-Up, and the rest was history. The dainty necklace, which runs for upwards of $1,375, became a staple in Hollywood's collective jewelry collection, and red carpet darlings like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone and Beyoncé elevated Meyer's brand instantly.
IRL gal-pal Aniston even called upon Meyer to create her and Justin Theroux's wedding bands in 2015. Friends co-star Courteney Cox also rocks a Meyer-designed engagement bauble from beau Johnny McDaid.
She explained to Elle in 2014 of her success, "Obviously I have a husband who people know of—and in a certain industry, people know of my family—but I think the way I was brought up was that I would have to work my ass off anyway. That has sort of been my school of thought ever since I knew what work was."
Jenna Dewan Tatum summed up Tinseltown's love for the stunning brunette to InStyle: "I'm the biggest fan of Jen Meyer. As a person, as a designer, in every single way. She's like the coolest, baddest friend you wish you had in high school. She's just all around pretty awesome."
Hudson dished on her and Meyer's girl group dynamic to the mag as well, teasing, "I kind of like that we're intimidating… You know when you see a group of girls walk in that are having more fun than anyone?"
Safe to say Jennifer is definitely the live of every party! Consider this our application to become this It-Girl's latest best friend.