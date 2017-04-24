Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Kylie Jenner's house, obviously.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have a busy schedule that takes her all across the country, the 19-year-old businesswoman can always count on a few furry friends at her Southern California home.

Sure, she loves her four-legged dog friends. But what about a pet with wings, legs and eggs?

As seen on Snapchat Sunday evening, Kylie introduced fans to a fluffy baby chicken who appears to have joined the family.

"I love you Eddie," Kylie shared on Snapchat while feeding her new friend in the backyard.