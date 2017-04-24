Kylie Jenner's Home Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Farm Thanks to Her New Pet Chicken

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Kylie Jenner's house, obviously.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have a busy schedule that takes her all across the country, the 19-year-old businesswoman can always count on a few furry friends at her Southern California home.

Sure, she loves her four-legged dog friends. But what about a pet with wings, legs and eggs?

As seen on Snapchat Sunday evening, Kylie introduced fans to a fluffy baby chicken who appears to have joined the family.

"I love you Eddie," Kylie shared on Snapchat while feeding her new friend in the backyard.

As followers of the E! star know, pets can often be found hanging around Kylie's estate. For starters, viewers know her beloved dogs including Norman and Bambi that once received their very own music video tribute.

Back in 2015, an adorable little bunny rabbit named Bruce joined the family.

"The new addition to the Ky and P clan. How do you feel about having a bunny?" close friend Pia Mia shared at the time. "I feel so good," Kylie added.

And who can forget that special Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode when mom Kris Jenner decided to gift her youngest daughter a pig?

"Is that a chicken? Wait, what is that?" Kylie asked before welcoming the pig with open arms. "Welcome to the farm."

See ladies and gentlemen, animal dreams can come true. 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

