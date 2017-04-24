The El Moussas aren't letting a pesky thing like divorce slow down their Flip or Flop empire.

The friendly recent exes are staying in the house flipping business on HGTV, having just signed on for an eighth season of their hit series, E! News has confirmed. The decision comes just three months after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from his wife Christina, who viewers were stunned to learn he'd been estranged from off-camera since May 2016.

"Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop," Christina said in a statement. Speaking with People, who first broke the news, Tarek added, "From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop."