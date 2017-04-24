Serena Williamshas addressed the comments made by Romanian tennis captain Ilie Nastase about her pregnancy.
The professional athlete shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Monday in which she expressed her disappointment over Nastase's offensive remarks regarding Serena and fiancée Alex Ohanian's unborn baby. During a recent press conference held at the Fed Cup in Romania, Nastase was heard to have said of Williams' child, "Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?"
As a result, the International Tennis Federation launched an investigation into the incident, which Williams said she fully supports.
"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," the tennis all-star wrote.
"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go," Williams added. "Yes, we have broken down so many barriers—however there are a plethora more to go."
She continued, before quoting Maya Angelous's "Still I Rise" poem, "This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand for what's right."
"I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support."
Nastase was provisionally suspended from the Fed Cup for an expletive-filled outburst aimed at the British team and an umpire during a match.
Meanwhile, Serena is taking every moment to enjoy her pregnancy, jetting off to Mexico with the Reddit co-founder over the weekend and penning an emotional note to their little on one the way.
"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you," she shared in part.