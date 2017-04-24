Serena Williamshas addressed the comments made by Romanian tennis captain Ilie Nastase about her pregnancy.

The professional athlete shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Monday in which she expressed her disappointment over Nastase's offensive remarks regarding Serena and fiancée Alex Ohanian's unborn baby. During a recent press conference held at the Fed Cup in Romania, Nastase was heard to have said of Williams' child, "Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?"

As a result, the International Tennis Federation launched an investigation into the incident, which Williams said she fully supports.

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," the tennis all-star wrote.