Courtesy Airbnb, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
So this is where Lady Gaga put her paws up when not performing at Coachella.
As the "Born This Way" singer says goodbye to the desert after two big weekend performances, fans are getting a taste of where the headliner called home during the music festival.
In between her show-stopping gigs, Lady Gaga relaxed in a $12 million, 9,500 square-foot estate courtesy of Airbnb in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
"Thank you @airbnb for my desert home," she wrote on Instagram Monday morning. "A wonderful gift!"
For those Fame Monsters curious to know what's inside this spacious space, you're in luck! The private estate features a charming dining gazebo, one spa and three fire pits that surround a resort-size swimming pool.
Guests can also enjoy seven bedroom suites, five large bathrooms and a state-of-the-art fitness center. An added bonus? Visitors can savor 360-degree mountain views from sunrise to sunset.
It was more than a successful trip for Lady Gaga who debuted a new single called "The Cure" during her first weekend show.
This past weekend, Gaga also paid tribute to longtime friend Sonja Durham by delivering an acoustic version of "Edge of Glory."
"My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her," the singer told thousands of fans. "I'm sorry you don't feel well. We all wish you were here with us."
And if music didn't keep the Grammy winner busy enough, Lady Gaga also shot scenes for her upcoming movie musical remake titled A Star Is Born while in the desert.
"I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend," she wrote when referring to her co-star Bradley Cooper. "I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of A Star is Born is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5..."