So this is where Lady Gaga put her paws up when not performing at Coachella.

As the "Born This Way" singer says goodbye to the desert after two big weekend performances, fans are getting a taste of where the headliner called home during the music festival.

In between her show-stopping gigs, Lady Gaga relaxed in a $12 million, 9,500 square-foot estate courtesy of Airbnb in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

"Thank you @airbnb for my desert home," she wrote on Instagram Monday morning. "A wonderful gift!"

For those Fame Monsters curious to know what's inside this spacious space, you're in luck! The private estate features a charming dining gazebo, one spa and three fire pits that surround a resort-size swimming pool.