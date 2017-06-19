They set a date!

Second Wives Club star Katie Cazorla and her longtime fiancé Walter Afanasieff will tie the knot this fall, Katie revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News. On Sunday's season one finale of Second Wives Club, Katie said she was ready to get married and it sounds like she's keeping her word!

"After 12 and a half years I feel like he's the one," Katie joked to us. "He cried."

The first season of the E! series gave us an inside look into Katie's relationship with Walter and we learned that she was a little reluctant to tie the knot.

"This is so s--tty but it's totally real...so I have commitment issues," she told us.

Katie explained that marriage is a little "terrifying" to her, but during a recent trip to Mexico the couple decided it was time to get married.