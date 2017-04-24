How Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Influenced the New Documentary

Nine years after Heath Ledger's tragic death from an accidental prescription drug overdose, the late actor is getting new life in the feature-length documentary, I Am Heath Ledger, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last night.

According to the film's director Derik Murray, the documentary gives insight into the life of the troubled Aussie, who may be remembered by the public for his turns in 10 Things I Hate About You, Brokeback Mountain and of course, his Oscar-winning role in The Dark Knight, but is remembered by those close to him as a father to his daughter Matilda Ledger and a loyal friend.

When E! News caught up with director last night at Tribeca, Murray said, "I think in this film you are going to learn a lot about Heath as an artist, but the other thing you are going to learn about is he had such a deep connection with his friends."