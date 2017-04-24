When it comes to athletes in Hollywood, one romance can put you on the map to Tinseltown.

As fans relish in the news of Serena Williams' first pregnancy with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, her star power has arguably never shone brighter. First and foremost, she's a world number one ranked tennis player with more titles and accolades than a single resumé could ever fit. At 35 years old, she has already been regarded by some as the greatest female tennis player of all time. It is most likely because of her dedication to her sport that fans can lose sight of the fact that Williams also has a personal life, one that saw two major milestones this year.