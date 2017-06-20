Shawna Craig and Lorenzo Lamas know how to make a long-distance marriage work.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2011, are still going strong and their relationship was documented on the first season of the E! series, Second Wives Club. During an exclusive interview with Shawna, she dished to E! News about the status of her relationship with the actor.

"Everything is going well," she told us. "I think that on the show it was a time in our life where Lorenzo wasn't used to having to share me with my career and with other people. And we had never been apart really and so that was a really big adjustment for him."

On the show we saw Shawna living in Los Angeles, trying to kick-start her acting career while Lorenzo was living in Las Vegas. Now, Lorenzo is living in New York, which puts even more distance in their long-distance relationship.