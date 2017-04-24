If $750 seems a bit high for your spring jacket budget or you're looking for an everyday look, don't fret. We've got 13 lightweight jackets that will make your spring wardrobe pop.

Earlier this week, the singer-turned-designer appeared at Fenty x Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles, sporting her namesake's Jacquard Hi/Low Parka and Mule Heels . To the sounds of Kendrick Lamar 's newest album DAMN., the trendsetter worked the cash register, while posing on camera with fans. And, in all of the photos, the jacket is what stands out the most.

Spring is a tricky season for styling, in a practical sense. You don't want to be too hot or too cold, but it's hard to keep up with the ever-changing weather. One second, it's sunny, and the next, it's raining—the struggle. There's a solution to looking fly and being comfortable: eye-catching lightweight jackets. They won't be too much of a burden to carry, but if you have a statement jacket (see: RiRi), you won't want to take it off.

Rihanna 's newest trend is here just in time for spring.

