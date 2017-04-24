Mel B and Stephen Belafonte's divorce battle continues.
Earlier this month, the film producer filed for joint custody of the former couple's 5-year-old daughter, Madison, as well as visitation rights with his step daughter, 10-year-old Angel, who is Mel B's child with Eddie Murphy.
E! News can confirm that in court on Monday, the judge made a tentative ruling granting Belafonte visitation rights with respect to Madison. He was given eight hours of monitored visitation per week, which will be split into two four-hour visits. Both parties will have to choose and agree upon the dates and times of the monitored visits.
As far as visitation with Angel, though the judge said he will consider a request for visitation in the future, we can confirm that right now the request has been denied without prejudice.
The judge argued that the courtroom does not "have the jurisdiction to grant visitation with the punitive step child." This ruling means the judge will not allow any amendments to the No Contact Clause, and therefore, Belafonte is still unable to communicate with Angel via phone, Skype, text and so on.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Mel B's attorneys Susan Weisman and Larry Bakman tried arguing Belafonte should not have any visitation with either child based upon a new argument.
For the first time in the hearing, they allege he is involved in the filming of pornography in the family house as well as other locations around Los Angeles. They also claimed there is evidence of pornography found on multiple computers the producer owns in which the kids have access to. Thus, they argued that Madison should not even be allowed to have monitored visits.
However, the judge said he did not believe the argument, without evidence, warranted total denial of visitation and continued in granting Belafonte monitored visitation with Madison.
Meanwhile, Mel B filed for divorce on March 20 after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
However, on April 3, she was granted a restraining order against Belafonte, alleging in court documents that he had been physically and verbally abusive throughout their marriage, starting in 2007.
"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [his] threats," Mel declared in the court documents we obtained from the restraining order.
Belafont's lawyers also released a statement on his behalf in response to the allegations, calling the claims "outrageous and unfounded. "