Mel B's attorneys Susan Weisman and Larry Bakman tried arguing Belafonte should not have any visitation with either child based upon a new argument.

For the first time in the hearing, they allege he is involved in the filming of pornography in the family house as well as other locations around Los Angeles. They also claimed there is evidence of pornography found on multiple computers the producer owns in which the kids have access to. Thus, they argued that Madison should not even be allowed to have monitored visits.

However, the judge said he did not believe the argument, without evidence, warranted total denial of visitation and continued in granting Belafonte monitored visitation with Madison.

Meanwhile, Mel B filed for divorce on March 20 after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, on April 3, she was granted a restraining order against Belafonte, alleging in court documents that he had been physically and verbally abusive throughout their marriage, starting in 2007.