Best Coachella Style 2017: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna & More!

Coachella has come and gone, but festival season is still in full swing.

This means you can live in your metallic crop tops à la Kendall Jenner or beaded bodysuits and Gucci tanks like Rihanna ‘til the end of summer!

Of course, you want to avoid a few out-there ideas that went a little too far. What celeb missed the mark at Coachella? Take a seat at the figurative bar, as Morgan Stewart muses on all things "beauty and booze" from the music festival.

Before we review "Insta-chella" style (as Morgan likes to call it) in the video above, get into the spirit with a celeb-loved cocktail, courtesy of Adam Nystrom, mixologist from LA hot spot E.P. & L.P.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Coachella

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Walk This Way

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. vodka
0.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur (Giffard Lichi-Li preferred)
0.5 oz. coconut rum (Kalani Coconut preferred)
0.5 oz. fresh squeezed lime

Add ice and shake. Add 1 scoop of passion fruit boba to the boba cup. Dump in the shaken cocktail and ice. Top with fresh coconut water. Seal boba cup. Pierce top with boba straw.

What were your favorite looks from Coachella?

