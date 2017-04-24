Rory who? Alexis Bledel is stepping out of Stars Hollow's shadow with The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's ambitious new drama based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood.
"I really felt a sense of wanting to really focus and definitely deliver the best work I could because just working with such an amazing cast you want to deliver your best," Bledel told E! News at The Handmaid's Tale premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Bledel, who returned to the world of Gilmore Girls for Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, takes on the role of Ofglen, a fellow Handmaid and companion to Elisabeth Moss' Offred.
The Handmaid's Tale is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was once the United States of America. Gilead is plagued with a plunging birthrate and environmental disasters, women who are fertile, like Offred and Ofglen, are forced into sexual servitude in the homes of Commanders. At the heart of the story is Offred's mission to be reunited with the daughter who was taken from her.
"I probably did have a few nightmares. Through the filming experience I definitely tried to imagine my character's journey as fully as I could…it was an interesting experience filming," Bledel said.
Bledel's character seems like a rule follower and loyal to the Gilead system…at first. It turns out she's daring and subversive, just want Offred needs in a friend.
"I think it's a timely project, no matter who you are. I think everyone's going to be able to take something away from it that is really resonate and probably a bit emotional," Bledel said. And when it comes to being a young mother and dealing with subject matter like a dystopian future, well, "It brings everything into focus, right? It's a time in your life when you only want to leave home to work if you absolutely love the project and feel it's important," Bledel said.
As for those clamoring for more Gilmore Girls, Bledel has this to say: "Maybe they'll enjoy The Handmaid's Tale."
Stay tuned to E! News for more on Hulu's hot new drama. The Handmaid's Tale premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.