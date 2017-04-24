Rory who? Alexis Bledel is stepping out of Stars Hollow's shadow with The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's ambitious new drama based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

"I really felt a sense of wanting to really focus and definitely deliver the best work I could because just working with such an amazing cast you want to deliver your best," Bledel told E! News at The Handmaid's Tale premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Bledel, who returned to the world of Gilmore Girls for Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, takes on the role of Ofglen, a fellow Handmaid and companion to Elisabeth Moss' Offred.