This was a photo op worthy of a golden ticket.
Longtime New Yorkers Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick spent their Sunday celebrating Broadway's newest addition, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, the appearance got even sweeter when they brought their three children, James, 14, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 7, along for the opening night performance.
"Where are we going, everybody?" she said enthusiastically behind the camera as she filmed her children in the car on the way to the theater. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory! Opening night on Broadway."
The family of five sat in the orchestra as they took in the new show, simultaneously honoring the work of lyricist Scott Wittman and composer Marc Shaiman, who Parker calls friends.
As can be expected, the family looked ultra chic as they stood as a family for photographs outside the theater along the purple carpet. While father and son sported ties, mom and her daughters donned colorful coats and prints. As a shoe maven, Parker walked in vibrant peep-toe heels while her girls kept comfortable in chic flats.
It marked a rare group appearance for the married stars, who typically keep their children out of the limelight. However, when it comes to Willy Wonka, there's no leaving the children home.
"A lot of VERY happy people just left the Lunt-Fontanne theatre in NYC," the Divorce star gushed on Instagram. "Count the Parker-Brodericks among them."
The Sex and the City alum has been enjoying the best of Broadway in recent days considering she also had a coveted ticket to the opening night of Hello Dolly! on Friday starring Bette Midler.
She attended with her husband of 20 years and the couple's longtime pal, Andy Cohen. The trio even ditched sitting in Big Apple traffic and boarded a Subway train to the iconic Shubert Theater.
"Dear diary, Tonight, tonight, tonight was 1 for the books," she wrote on Instagram of the musical.