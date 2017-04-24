This was a photo op worthy of a golden ticket.

Longtime New Yorkers Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick spent their Sunday celebrating Broadway's newest addition, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. However, the appearance got even sweeter when they brought their three children, James, 14, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 7, along for the opening night performance.

"Where are we going, everybody?" she said enthusiastically behind the camera as she filmed her children in the car on the way to the theater. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory! Opening night on Broadway."

The family of five sat in the orchestra as they took in the new show, simultaneously honoring the work of lyricist Scott Wittman and composer Marc Shaiman, who Parker calls friends.