The Hoff is here and he means business.
The Bachelor's fan-favorites Haley and Emily Ferguson are going from professional twins to professional personal assistants on The Twins: Happily Ever After. And David Hasselhoff is helping them make the transition.
In tonight's episode of their Freeform reality series, appropriately titled "Hoff and Running," the twins, desperate for cash after receiving some pretty bad news, are on the hunt for a job. And what better way to get your foot in the door in Hollywood than by taking on the job of a star's personal assistant?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek, Haley and Emily are interviewed by Baywatch star David Hasselhoff to be his go-to ladies, but he's less than impressed by their job experience on their resume.
In addition to listing professional twins, Haley and Emily also have experience as "professional cocktail girls," with David asking if they know how to make a good Long Island Iced Tea. When they say no, he's actually glad, because "that's what I used to get drunk on."
But one job that really catches the Hoff's eye? Professional mermaids, of course. "They were mermaids for two hours and they want me to hire them," he says.
So does he hire the professional twins/cocktail girls/mermaids? Press play on the video above to find out.
In the episode, fans can also expect to see a familiar face from Bachelor Nation as Ashley Iaconetti will pop up to set the twins up on a unusual blind date...which includes body suits. Hey, they've been on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, they're used to unusual dates by now, right?!
The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.