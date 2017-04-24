The Hoff is here and he means business.

The Bachelor's fan-favorites Haley and Emily Ferguson are going from professional twins to professional personal assistants on The Twins: Happily Ever After. And David Hasselhoff is helping them make the transition.

In tonight's episode of their Freeform reality series, appropriately titled "Hoff and Running," the twins, desperate for cash after receiving some pretty bad news, are on the hunt for a job. And what better way to get your foot in the door in Hollywood than by taking on the job of a star's personal assistant?

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek, Haley and Emily are interviewed by Baywatch star David Hasselhoff to be his go-to ladies, but he's less than impressed by their job experience on their resume.