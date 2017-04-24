Kash Biermann is getting better by the day.

The 4-year-old son of reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann was bit by a dog over the weekend and rushed to the hospital, according to his famous mom who shared the story on social media.

"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries," the mom of six wrote. "I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life." However, she has not revealed details about the dog.

Fortunately, according to his big sister, Brielle, the youngster is already showing improvement. "He is doing MUCH better!" she tweeted to a concerned fan.