Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Her Changed Relationship With Her Kids

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with her children has changed since she announced her transition.
Caitlyn appeared on Good Morning America Monday morning and opened up to Michael Strahan about her family's reception of her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and her relationship with her kids. Strahan aired a clip of ex-wife Kris Jenner's reaction to the book from Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and upon seeing Kris' hurt feelings, Caitlyn reacted.
"I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there's different opinions," she said. "I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation."
AKM-GSI
Caitlyn continued, "Hey, it's a reality show. It is drama. But you know I'm just kind of sorry she went down that road, but she's a good person and we've had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids."
Kris and Caitlyn share two kids together, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and she also helped raise Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardasahian. Since transitioning, however, Caitlyn admitted her relationship with everyone is different now.
"Um, you know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it could not have been any better. My kids have been absolutely great," Caitlyn admitted to Strahan. "Now, you're certainly closer with some than you are with the others. But that's always in a relationship."
She also admitted she doesn't spend as much time with her kids as she once did.
"But also, I always wonder because I don't see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids," she continued.
"From the beginning, entrepreneurial, be smart, this is a business, you got to treat it like a business. All of them have gone out, have kids. I've got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That's also the reason why I don't see them quite as much as any parent feels the exact same way."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)