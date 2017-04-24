Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Her Changed Relationship With Her Kids

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with her children has changed since she announced her transition.

Caitlyn appeared on Good Morning America Monday morning and opened up to Michael Strahan about her family's reception of her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and her relationship with her kids. Strahan aired a clip of ex-wife Kris Jenner's reaction to the book from Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and upon seeing Kris' hurt feelings, Caitlyn reacted.

"I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there's different opinions," she said. "I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I've been through and know the whole situation."