Zayn Malik Showers Gigi Hadid With Kisses and Cake for Her Birthday

Gigi Hadid received a lot of love from her family and friends on her 22nd birthday Sunday, but it was boyfriend Zayn Malik who really made it extra special.
Gigi shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Zayn kissing her as she shows off her gorgeous birthday cake. The couple, who has been together for more than a year, looks incredibly happy as they celebrate her big day. The "Pillowtalk" crooner then shared a picture on his Instagram page—a black-and-white photo of him giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek as she smiles wide—and wrote her a touching message.
"Happy birthday to my everything ❤," he captioned the picture.
Gigi's younger sister Bella Hadid shared a plethora of throwback photos in honor of her big sister's birthday and added a lengthy caption to share her thrilled emotions. "Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F--king LIFE!!!!!!!! My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!!"
Bella, 20, continued, "Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you."
Happy birthday again, Gigi! We hope it was a great one.