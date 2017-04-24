Danielle Campbell Is Returning to The Originals For a Visit

When all of New Orleans is in trouble, there's apparently only one young witch who can save the day.

Danielle Campbell is returning to The Originals for one episode, E! News can exclusively reveal. She'll reprise her role as Davina Claire in the May 12 episode of the CW series, called "Voodoo in my Blood."

In the episode, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) travel to the ancestral world after being summoned by the ancestors, and while there, they come face to face with Davina. She's the one person who holds the secrets to stopping the Hollow, also known as the creepy evil force that's taken over New Orleans.