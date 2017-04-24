Danielle Campbell Is Returning to The Originals For a Visit

The CW
When all of New Orleans is in trouble, there's apparently only one young witch who can save the day.
Danielle Campbell is returning to The Originals for one episode, E! News can exclusively reveal. She'll reprise her role as Davina Claire in the May 12 episode of the CW series, called "Voodoo in my Blood."
In the episode, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) travel to the ancestral world after being summoned by the ancestors, and while there, they come face to face with Davina. She's the one person who holds the secrets to stopping the Hollow, also known as the creepy evil force that's taken over New Orleans.
Davina was killed last season after the ancestors cursed Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) to get revenge on Davina for her magical actions. After Freya (Riley Voelkel) tried to use her as a magical conduit, Davina untethered the ancestral world from the physical world and trapped herself there. Hayley tried to comfort Kol by saying Davina had found peace, but we'll just have to see if that's actually true.
"Voodoo in my Blood" will also find Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies), forced into an uneasy alliance, meeting with The Vampire Diaries' Alaric Saltzman (guest star Matt Davis), who has tracked down a crucial artifact that could help in their fight against the Hollow.
The Originals airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.