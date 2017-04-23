Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Majorly Hint at Onstage Reunion for Magic Mike Live Las Vegas Show
MEGA
Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending some time in the land down under!
The actress is currently filming Aquaman in Australia, and on Sunday she took a well-deserved break for an afternoon adventure with the billionaire Tesla founder. Amber and Elon were photographed with their arms around each other, strolling through Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary as they prepared to embark on the attraction's zip lining course.
Amber, 31, was all smiles in a simple T-shirt, jeans and light pink highlights throughout her typically-blond tresses. Two of the mogul's six sons reportedly joined Heard and Musk for the day trip.
This marks the pair's first public outing together since romance rumors began to swirl nearly nine months ago.
MEGA
At the time, multiple sources told E! News that the celebrities were just friends, though their current relationship status remains unaddressed by both Amber and Elon. An insider confirmed to E! News in August that the potential lovebirds were hanging out together at the Delano South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, only to reunite a handful of other times down the line.
In early March, the Justice League star attended a screening of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" with the 45-year-old, according to Page Six.
To put any speculation to rest once and for all, Amber also shared a photo with Elon to her Instagram, who sports a pair of bright red lips on his cheek. "Cheeky," she fittingly captioned the flirty photo.
Amber's divorce from Johnny Deppwas finalized in mid-January while Musk filed for divorce from wife Talulah Riley in early 2015.
Only time will tell where this potential couple is headed next!