Well it probably comes as no surprise, but Gigi Hadid was a pretty cute kid!

The supermodel, whose birth name is actually Jelena, celebrated her 22nd birthday today and her famous family took to Instagram to post a plethora of touching tributes and throwback photos of the leggy blonde.

Sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and father Mohamed Hadid all wrote sweet messages and shared adorable images of the beauty on social media.

Bella, who posted a slew of pics, also wrote a lengthy post to her bestie and big sis: "Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F--king LIFE!!!!!!!! My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!!"

The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend continued to gush, "Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you."