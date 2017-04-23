Ryan Murphy Explains Feud's Ending

What did the finale mean to you personally?

It was emotional. Ultimately, I didn't know why I made this season until I made it because it started off with my grandmother, and Bette Davis reminded me of my grandmother, and that's why I got into it. And then in the end, I was so emotional about it. And I thought, you know, this really was a whole story about my feelings about her and what it's like to be an older woman and growing older and how society treats you. But also how your own family treats you, maybe not calling you as much as they should. So it was a very personal thing for me.

Knowing that you were such a diehard Bette Davis fan, I was surprised to see that ultimately there was a lot of focus on Joan. The finale felt like a love letter to her—a redemption. Is that because you are also such a fan of Jessica Lange?

I felt that the show, other than episode six, which was just the story and that's how we told it, I did feel that it was really a two hander. If you look at the last episodes, the Joan and Betty stuff is equally weighted. I think the reason that at least in the finale, that maybe you're having that feeling, is that I think what Jessica did is reinvent somebody who was almost impossible to reinvent. I really feel like after Mommy Dearest, that that was what Joan Crawford was known in our culture as. This sort of wire-coat-hanger-waving creature. But what Jessica did in those last two episodes and also the series, was reinvent Joan and show you a different side of Joan and I think that is startling. But I also feel like in those last two episodes Susan was so incredible as well and I worked really closely with her in those moments. I think it sort of humanized both women in some sort of cool way. And the actresses were so into and so loved their characters.

What surprised you most about working with Susan?

There was nothing that was surprising to me about working with Susan because I met Susan in 2009 and I thought she was bawdy and earthy and salty and very opinionated and a very strong woman and that's exactly what I got when she showed up. I thought she was great. I loved working with her. She and I are talking about doing something else together because I want to keep her in the the family. I think she's a remarkable talent. I think what she did with Betty was extraordinary. It was a really hard thing to do because of the two women. Betty was so much – you could imitate Bette Davis' voice. You can imitate how she walked. Crawford I think younger audiences don't even know how Joan Crawford sounds. She wasn't so much of a persona. I know Susan was afraid of that, and I think she knocked it out of the park. I think they were both extraordinary.

What was it like meeting Bette Davis in real life?

I was so young and I was so nervous. I researched her favorite flowers, showed up with a huge bouquet. I researched her favorite cigarettes and brought her those. I really did it up with Bette Davis. It was fun to listen to the tapes and pull stuff and put that into the show.