Celebrity TMI? Sometimes. Other times it's so hilarious, we're like, "TMI? More like no way, give us more!"

Like non-famous people, stars occasionally post minutia that give an intimate glimpse into their life by focusing on tiny, often minuscule details, which often teach us more about them.

Some take it to the next level. Anna Faris have been making headlines with her recent posts.

The actress recently live-tweeted random home pics on the days of her husband Chris Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere.

Highlights included a shot of her deodorant stick, a piece of her Victoria's Secret nude thong underwear, pics of their son Jack's toys on the floor and their bed.