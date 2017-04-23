Machine Gun Kelly's 27th birthday ended with a health scare.

E! News can confirm the rapper suffered severe chest pains during last night's concert at Seminole Casino in Florida, causing him to exit the stage mid-way through a performance of his hit song with Camila Cabello, "Bad Things."

In videos obtained by TMZ, Machine Gun Kelly can be seen clutching his chest on multiple occasions before departing from the mic stand and walking off stage. He also tells the crowd in a separate video of his discomfort, "At this point, I'm f--king dying."

A rep for the recording artist tells us he received medical attention from paramedics and was able to finish the concert. "He is doing fine now," Machine Gun Kelly's camp adds.