Kylie Jenner was certainly feeling the love, and some hate, at a launch event of Sugar Factory Las Vegas Saturday.
Hundreds of men and women, some with children and even babies, flocked to the restaurant and candy store to catch a glimpse of the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul. Kylie took selfies with many fans, including a woman with a baby.
However, not everyone was a fan. A small group of anti-fur protesters showed up outside the restaurant and candy store, located inside the Fashion Show mall. No confrontations were reported.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kylie did not wear fur to the event but has worn it before. At Sugar Factory, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul sported a skintight, sleeveless beige and gray striped mini dress.
She appeared to be unfazed by the protest, concentrating instead on taking Snapchat videos and selfies with people.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
This marked one of several launch events for Sugar Factory. Scott Disick, accompanied by kids and Kylie's nephew and niece Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, attended the launch of the eatery last month.
