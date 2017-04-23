Kylie Jenner was certainly feeling the love, and some hate, at a launch event of Sugar Factory Las Vegas Saturday.

Hundreds of men and women, some with children and even babies, flocked to the restaurant and candy store to catch a glimpse of the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul. Kylie took selfies with many fans, including a woman with a baby.

However, not everyone was a fan. A small group of anti-fur protesters showed up outside the restaurant and candy store, located inside the Fashion Show mall. No confrontations were reported.