Grab your dollar bills, Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas is finally here!
Hollywood's sexiest couple, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, stepped up to the red carpet last night for the premiere of the stage show, which is needless to say based on the Magic Mike franchise, and showed us they still know how to tease...
When E! News caught up with the dancing duo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sin City, Jenna couldn't stop talking about how "proud" she was of her hunky hubby. But that's not all—both of them more than hinted us about the possibility of once again hitting the dance floor together in the stage show.
The actors, who met while filming their sleeper hit Step Up, said that they were more than open to the possibility of reuniting in the show, which was conceived by Channing, as well as co-directed by the 22 Jump Street actor and the film franchise's choreographer Alison Faulk.
When asked about performing together in the show that's billed as an "acrobatic strip tease spectacular," Jenna said, "We might work together in this show if I have my way one day. There's a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully some day some audience will get a nice surprise."
But her husband of seven years did more than say "hopefully," he all but confirmed re-teaming with his former dance partner. "It's almost a probability. It's not even a chance it [won't]. It's just about when I can actually get a chance to get in shape to do it," said the one-time stripper.
We know a whole lotta ladies who'd love the Gambit star to clear his schedule so he can flash his flesh ASAP!
According to the show's website, "The show will recreate the mythical Club Domina as a cabaret nightclub space inside the Hard Rock Hotel." The venue has been redesigned to feature a 360-degree, theater-in-the-round experience that, "features 13 of the hottest and most talented men in the country performing in front of, behind, above and all around the audience."
We can see why Jenna's jonesin' for a spin!
See everything that had to say about taking the stage together one more time in our video above.