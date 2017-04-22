They may not be newlyweds any more but LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian certainly seem crazy in love!
Celebrating the couple's six-year anniversary, the country songstress took to Instagram earlier today to share the love with her main man and remember their beachy wedding day back in 2011.
Along with several snaps from their glitzy nuptials, Rimes wrote a touching post to her spouse and his two sons, Jake and Mason.
"6 for 6! My heart overflows with Love for these humans. This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced," wrote Rimes.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The 34-year-old singer also made sure to give some love to her step sons from Cibrian's previous marriage to Brandi Glanville.
"The trio that is my life...I am grateful! I will forever be in awe of the wonder of of God's plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived. Every year, I'm even more at a loss for words to describe my love for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my love; the more speechless," wrote Rimes.
The stepmom continued to gush in the proud post: "Happy 6-year anniversary! I didn't just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy's hearts. These six years and whatever lies beyond are God's greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust.
The former Playboy Club star returned the compliments in kind, posting a tribute on his own Instagram: "6 years ago today I married the most incredible woman. I'm so thankful for the commitment, the respect, the trust, the understanding, the love, and the laughter she brings to every minute of every day."
The doting husband continued, "She is my inspiration. She is my angel. Happy Anniversary, my love. #6years #anniversary #love #tequilatime."
The twosome got married at a private home in Los Angeles in front of about 40 guests, including Cibrian's sons, who were 4 and 7-years-old at the time. The whole event was done in secret from even the guests, who believed they'd arrived for an engagement party not a wedding.
Last year, the "Blue" singer and the Rosewood star cozied up in Cabo San Lucas to celebrate their fifth anniversary, and, of course, the Instagram-loving celeb shared the whole romantic, Mexican vacay.
Judging from Rimes' past few picturesque Insta posts, the pair appear to celebrating this year's anniversary with an island getaway.
It's pretty clear from interviews and social media, that these two have been all about each other since before they got hitched.
For those of you who don't recall, the headline-making wedding happened after a flurry of scandal. The two infamously hooked up in 2009 while on the set of their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights, only problem was—both of them were married to other people at the time!
The duo grabbed the attention of the world when they got caught canoodling in public on surveillance video, making the truth hard to refute.
Cibrian eventually left his wife, who went on to cause some serious drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and with her ex. Meanwhile, Rimes left then-husband Dean Sheremet.
Despite their scandalous start, Rimes and Cibrian have been at each other's sides constantly—and we have copious loved-up Instagrams to prove it.