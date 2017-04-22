Mama-to-be Serena Williams is living the sweet life.
Months after winning her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open in January while pregnant with her first child, the tennis champion has been enjoying a babymoon with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian in Mexico.
Serena, who announced her pregnancy just this past Wednesday via a baby bump pic on Snapchat, and Ohanian were photographed Friday lying beside each other in lounge chairs on the beach in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen.
The tennis star wore what appeared to be a lilac and blue tankini swimsuit and covered her baby bump with a white towel. She was seen smiling as she got cozy with her fiancé, who held what appeared to be a beer.
The tennis star also posted on Instagram a photo of her relaxing on the sand in front of the ocean, showing just her legs.
Just before Serena announced her pregnancy, she posted on Snapchat images of the Mayan Ruins in Tulum and also shared on Instagram photos of Ohanian carrying her on the beach. She later posted a pic of her standing by the ruins, with a Spider-Man quote: "'With great power comes great responsibility' Uncle Ben."
Serena had said on Snapchat Wednesday she was 20 weeks along—her second trimester. It is safest for pregnant women to travel during this time. Her spokesperson later confirmed to E! News that the tennis star is pregnant with her first child and due to give birth this fall.
It was also announced Serena is on maternity leave and will resume her tennis career next year.
She had revealed her engagement to Ohanian, a Reddit co-founder, in late December—about a month after they conceived. No wedding date has been announced.