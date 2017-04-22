Another day, another PDA-filled date night for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
The two lovebirds were seen Friday holding hands as they arrived at the Casa Tua restaurant in Miami, where both have homes. J.Lo sported a flowing, semi-sheer moss green jumpsuit that showed off her lingerie, while A-Rod sported a black suit with no tie.
Earlier that day, Lopez posted a Snapchat image of ex-husband Marc Anthony in a studio Thursday. The two, who share 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, have remained friendly since their 2011 split and he is also working with her on her new Spanish album.
Splash News
E! News learned in early March that Lopez and Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star player, are dating. They have already met each other's family.
On March 31, Rodriguez spoke candidly about their relationship on The View, calling Lopez and "amazing, amazing girl," "one of the smartest human beings I've ever met" and "an incredible mother."
Both Lopez and Anthony had actually met Rodriguez together while on the field during a Yankees game in 2005. Anthony, a fan of the opposing team the New York Mets, had thrown out the first pitch.
Lopez talked about her and Anthony's current relationship on The View last month.
"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now," she said. "There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends. We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."