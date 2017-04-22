Both Lopez and Anthony had actually met Rodriguez together while on the field during a Yankees game in 2005. Anthony, a fan of the opposing team the New York Mets, had thrown out the first pitch.

Lopez talked about her and Anthony's current relationship on The View last month.

"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now," she said. "There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends. We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."