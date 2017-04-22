John Mayer's Friday concert in Los Angeles was the place to be and made for a perfect date for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The couple, who have been dating since at least early January, were spotted heading to the show at The Forum. Selena sported a white striped linen dress while her beau was dressed in all black. The two looked very "lovey dovey," an eyewitness told E! News.

Other celebs spotted at the show included models Paris Jacksonand Kendall Jenner.

"Way better than Coachella," Paris wrote on Snapchat.