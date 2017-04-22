EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson Rock Out at John Mayer Concert

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show PDA on Date After She Spends Time With Ex Marc Anthony

Naya Rivera, David Spade

David Spade and Naya Rivera Spotted on Dinner Date: He "Really Likes" Her, Source Says

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

AKM-GSI

John Mayer's Friday concert in Los Angeles was the place to be and made for a perfect date for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The couple, who have been dating since at least early January, were spotted heading to the show at The Forum. Selena sported a white striped linen dress while her beau was dressed in all black. The two looked very "lovey dovey," an eyewitness told E! News.

Other celebs spotted at the show included models Paris Jacksonand Kendall Jenner.

"Way better than Coachella," Paris wrote on Snapchat.

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

raise your lighters for tom petty

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

Paris Jackson

X17online.com

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

AKM-GSI

After the show, John hosted a small after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant. Kendall attended with Hailey. The two gave him a hug as they left and congratulated him on his performance, a source told E! News.

John, who carried a water bottle around, told another guest his tour was going "extremely well" and that he was excited to go on the road with The Grateful Dead again this summer.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , The Weeknd , John Mayer , Top Stories , Kendall Jenner , Paris Jackson
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again