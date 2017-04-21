Fast and Furious Spinoff Being Considered With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham
For Caitlyn Jenner, a lot has changed in the two years since her first personal interview with Diane Sawyer.
On Friday night's all-new 20/20, the Olympic athlete sat down with the ABC News journalist to discuss her transition in the public eye. As it turns out, the proud parent is feeling better than ever before.
"Happy, peaceful, I have peace in my soul," she shared with Diane when asked to describe her emotions today. "All of that confusion has left me."
During her sit-down, The Secrets Of My Life author discussed a variety of topics including LGBT rights, her Vanity Fair cover and even her relationship status. Through it all, Caitlyn is more than happy that she decided to share her story publicly.
"Never had a doubt," she proclaimed. "I did the right thing." Take a look at five highlights from tonight's 20/20 below.
ABC News
That Vanity Fair Cover: Back on June 1, 2015, Caitlyn landed the cover of Vanity Fair in a photo captured by Annie Leibovitz. According to 20/20, the image has been seen more than three billion times around the world. So, what does Caitlyn think of the issue today? "My feeling on that picture, I know, my kids that thought, ‘You know what? It's a little too much,' but from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years, okay?" she explained. "To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important."
As for the shock value, Caitlyn acknowledges that she wanted a bit of a surprise. "I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life," she explained. "And that picture did it."
Caitlyn's Wish: When discussing her previous battle with depression when she identified as Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn got emotional when reliving the moment she decided to put a specific instruction in her will for the day she died. "I thought that most of my life. I said, 'If I—if I go and when I'm buried,' yeah, I wanted to be dressed as her," she shared. "Because that's the way I was going to heaven."
Kindest Moment: While Caitlyn admitted that not everyone was open to her journey, the Olympic athlete remembers many of the thoughtful words strangers shared with her. When Diane asked what was the nicest message she received, Caitlyn remembers when people said "I love you" and "people who have thought about suicide and said they wouldn't do it."
Caitlyn Gets Political: During her conversation, Caitlyn revealed that she voted for President Donald Trump. In fact, she felt hopeful that he would be inclusive when it comes to LGBTQ rights once in office. Fast-forward to today and the athlete is disappointed in the President's actions. "This administration for me, it was extremely, extremely disappointing," Caitlyn explained. "Here's the deal breaker with the Republican party and the deal breaker is, you mess with my community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, I'm coming after you."
Single and Ready to Mingle?: When Caitlyn's sister joined the conversation, she expressed her hope that her family member can find a companion. Caitlyn, however, doesn't see it as a huge priority. "I don't see really even dating in my future," she shared. "I have not been approached. I've never been out on a date [in two years]. I just have a lot of friends. My life revolves around my kids."
