Today, J.K.'s life could not be more different than when she first moved to Scotland with nothing in her pocket. When it came time to pen the final Harry Potter installment, she famously upgraded from the coffee shops and pubs she used to frequent and checked into Edinburgh's swank Balmoral Hotel, where rooms run upwards of £1,000 pounds a night. As she told Oprah Winfrey during one of her few televised sit-downs, she had grown distracted at home and finally had the epiphany that she was no rich enough to simply throw money at the problem. And if that anecdote doesn't explain the author's attitude towards her fortunes, we don't know what will.

Given her humble upbringings and deep, enduring humility, Rowling lives quite differently than most people with 10-figure bank accounts. As she likes to explain, her fortune has not sunk in yet, and she has lost neither the fear that it will someday disappear nor the instinct to stress out when deciding between two different things to buy (the irony being that she doesn't have to choose.) She admits to still taking the bus on occasion as well.

But, the Harry Potter author has also made some indulgences. Now married to an anesthesiologist (with whom she has two more children), she resides in an upmarket enclave of Edinburgh, in a £2.5 million home that dates back to the 17th century. The property is so large that it came equipped with several backyard tree houses (presumably) the size of the apartment she used to rent. The family also has a country house, and they've become friends with the likes of Sarah and Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister and First Lady of England.